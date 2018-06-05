Confidence in 'populist' govt for change- Conte tells Senate (3)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte addressed the Senate on Tuesday to ask it to put its confidence in the 5-Star Movement/League coalition government he heads. "Today we present ourselves to you to ask for confidence, not just in a government team, but also in a project to change Italy, formalised in the form of a contract between the two political parties that form the parliamentary majority," Conte said. Conte said that his government was not ashamed to be described as populist. "The political parties that make up the government majority have been accused of being populist and anti-system," Conte said. "If populism is the attitude of listening to people's needs, then we lay a claim to it". The executive's faces a confidence vote later in the day in the Upper House and another confidence vote in the Lower House on Wednesday.