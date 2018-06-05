Soccer: Roma fans get 2-match ban over Liverpool (3)

Rome, June 5 - As Roma got a two-match UEFA travel ban for their fans over trouble at their Champions League semi-final in Liverpool last month in which Irish fan Sean Cox was left in a critical condition. The club was also fined 50,000 euros. Roma has been banned from selling tickets to travelling fans for the next two UEFA matches, sources said. Cox, who was left in a coma by Roma fans, returned to Ireland five days ago but is still in a critical condition.