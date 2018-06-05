Rome
Soccer: Roma fans get 2-match ban over Liverpool (3)
Irish fan Sean Cox still in critical condition
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - As Roma got a two-match UEFA travel ban for their fans over trouble at their Champions League semi-final in Liverpool last month in which Irish fan Sean Cox was left in a critical condition. The club was also fined 50,000 euros. Roma has been banned from selling tickets to travelling fans for the next two UEFA matches, sources said. Cox, who was left in a coma by Roma fans, returned to Ireland five days ago but is still in a critical condition.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo
Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari
Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere