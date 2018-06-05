Milan
Soccer: Serie A TV rights tender rises to 1.1 bn (3)
Private negotiations under way
05 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 5 - The minimum price of a tender on TV rights for Serie A has risen to 1.1 billion euros, sources said Tuesday. This will be the minimum price to broadcast matches per season, they said. The tender is for the three years from 2018 to 2021. Private negotiations are now under way. The move comes after the end of the contract with Mediapro.
