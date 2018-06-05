Jail for tax dodgers, bans for corrupt - Conte (2)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that his government aims to pass measures to ensure big tax dodgers go to jail and use "innovative methods" to fight corruption. He said these measures should include bans from public life for people guilty of corruption and the use of undercover agents in graft cases. "One concept has to be reiterated with absolute clarity," Conte said. "It is necessary to stiffen the current administrative and criminal punishment framework to ensure real prison for the big evaders".