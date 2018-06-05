Romanian nabbed for abducting, raping woman for 6 mths (3)

Turin, June 5 - Italian police have arrested a 39-year-old Romanian national for allegedly abducting a woman for six months and raping and beating her continuously in Turin. The alleged violence and rape took place in a room locked with a large chain, police said. The man was stopped a few days ago in a supermarket in the centre of Turin, where he had forced thr woman to follow him, judicial sources said. The woman managed to escape and launch the alarm when the man's attention was not on her, police said.