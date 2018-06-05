Over 1 mn unregistered carers working in Italy

Cerca

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Processione a Brindisi il vescovo cade da cavallo
04.06.2018

Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo

Ciclista muore investito da tir in via Napoli a Bari
04.06.2018

Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari

Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere
04.06.2018

Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi
dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Salento, sventrati della notte 2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola
02.06.2018

Salento, sventrati della notte
2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola Foto

2 giugno, le manifestazioni sul lungomare e al Sacrario
02.06.2018

2 giugno, le manifestazioni a Bari sul lungomare e al Sacrario Foto: la festa a Potenza

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico Sequestro beni per 8 milioni
06.02.2018

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta
l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico
Sequestro beni per 8 milioni

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie
04.06.2018

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Cumuli di rifiuti a Torre Chianca. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv
02.06.2018

Cumuli di rifiuti a Frigole. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

Rome

Over 1 mn unregistered carers working in Italy

Confcooperative says welfare spending up, but more must be done

Over 1 mn unregistered carers working in Italy

Rome, June 5 - The Italian federation of cooperatives, Confcooperative, issued a data analysis during a federation assembly on Tuesday in Rome, sounding the alarm over unregistered carers working in Italy, which it said number one million. Italy's aging population is destined to increase, with the relevant services for the elderly expected to grow alongside it, and government spending doesn't always manage to keep up with demand. Of the families who have a member of the household with limited functional ability, only one in five use public home-based carer services, while a full 70% of families don't hire any help at all, either public or private. Confcooperative's new president, Stefano Granata, said the federation is "ready for dialogue with the new government".

