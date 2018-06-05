Propaganda and cliches from Conte - Martina (3)

Rome, June 5 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Tuesday Premier Giuseppe Conte's maiden confidence speech to the Senate was "full of cliches". Martina said "from premier Conte (we got) a replay of the propaganda we heard for 90 days from the League and the Five Stars". He said "it was only a generic speech, full of common places". Conte is expected to get the confidence of the Senate later Tuesday and of the Lower House on Wednesday night.