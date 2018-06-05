Rome
Propaganda and cliches from Conte - Martina (3)
A 'generic' confidence speech
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Tuesday Premier Giuseppe Conte's maiden confidence speech to the Senate was "full of cliches". Martina said "from premier Conte (we got) a replay of the propaganda we heard for 90 days from the League and the Five Stars". He said "it was only a generic speech, full of common places". Conte is expected to get the confidence of the Senate later Tuesday and of the Lower House on Wednesday night.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo
Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari
Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere