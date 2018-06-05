Belgium backs Salvini line on migrants (2)

Luxembourg, June 5 - Belgian Asylum Minister Theo Francken said Tuesday that he backs Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's stance on migrants, adding that he hoped it was possible to find a way to have push-backs. "I expect a crack down on migration (from the new Italian government)," Francken said. "I have been following the new Minister Salvini for months, from the election campaign. "Italy's position on migration is quite strict. "But Belgium also has a right government, so we are quite hard too. "I think its positive if Italy starts rejecting migrants on its coasts and doesn't let them enter Sicily any more".