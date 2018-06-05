Rome
Minimum wage, basic income, pension in programme-Conte (2)
Right of citizens says premier
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte confirmed Tuesday that his government intends to introduce a minimum wage and a basic income. "The time has come to say that Italian citizens have the right to a minimum hourly wage, so that no one is exploited any longer, that they have the right to a citizens (basic) income and to be reinserted into the labour market if they find themselves unemployed, that they have the right to a dignified pension," he said. He said the basic income would come into force after Italy's system of job centres is reinforced.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo
Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari
Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere