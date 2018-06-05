No more migrant business, fake solidarity - Conte (2)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that his 5-Star Movement/League government will put an end to profiteering from the plight of migrants and strengthen the rights of victims of crime who defend themselves. "Change is (in the form of) fast, efficient justice and new instruments for citizens for class action suits, fair compensation for the victims of violent crime and the strengthening of legitimate defence," Conte said. "Change that will put an end to the business of immigration, which has grown disproportionately under the cloak of fake solidarity".