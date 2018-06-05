Yes we are populist says Conte

Cerca

Martedì 05 Giugno 2018 | 12:55

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Processione a Brindisi il vescovo cade da cavallo
04.06.2018

Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo

Ciclista muore investito da tir in via Napoli a Bari
04.06.2018

Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari

Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere
04.06.2018

Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi
dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Salento, sventrati della notte 2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola
02.06.2018

Salento, sventrati della notte
2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola Foto

2 giugno, le manifestazioni sul lungomare e al Sacrario
02.06.2018

2 giugno, le manifestazioni a Bari sul lungomare e al Sacrario Foto: la festa a Potenza

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie
04.06.2018

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Cumuli di rifiuti a Torre Chianca. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv
02.06.2018

Cumuli di rifiuti a Frigole. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Yes we are populist says Conte

We listen to people's needs says premier

Yes we are populist says Conte

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that his 5-Star Movement/League government was not ashamed to be described as populist. "The political parties that make up the government majority have been accused of being populist and anti-system," Conte said. "If populism is the attitude of listening to people's needs, then we lay a claim to it".

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Yes we are populist says Conte

Yes we are populist says Conte

 
Confidence in govt contract for change - Conte tells Senate (2)

Confidence in govt contract for change - Conte tells Senate (2)

 
Salvini uses irony after criticism over migrant murder

Salvini uses irony after criticism over migrant murder

 
Italy big ally, will speak to Salvini-Austria's Kickl (3)

Italy big ally, will speak to Salvini-Austria's Kickl (3)

 
We'll change EU rules with Orban - Salvini

We'll change EU rules with Orban - Salvini

 
Soccer: 'Lots to do' - Mancini after Italy draw with Dutch

Soccer: 'Lots to do' - Mancini after Italy draw with Dutch

 
Operation targets suspects linked to Messina Denaro (2)

Operation targets suspects linked to Messina Denaro (2)

 
Pope warns agst DIY scientific news

Pope warns agst DIY scientific news

 

05.06.2018

