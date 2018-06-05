Rome
Salvini uses irony after criticism over migrant murder
Interior minister tweets link with #Salvinitoblame hashtag
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini responded with irony to criticism directed at him following the murder of a migrant trade unionist in Calabria at the weekend. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, tweeted the link of an article by daily newspaper Il Giornale with the headline "Migrants against Salvini: 'Racist, your good times are up'". The minister's only comment in the tweet was the hashtag #colpadiSalvini - #Salvinitoblame. Police are trying to track down the killers of Soumaila Sacko, a 29-year-old Malian national who was shot dead in an attack in the town of San Calogero in which two others were wounded. The killing of Sacko, an activist for migrant rights, sparked protests by migrant workers in the area.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo
Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari
Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere