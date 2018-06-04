Rome
Confidence votes Tue in Senate, Wed in House
PM to present programme in both houses on Tue
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Confidence votes in the new government will take place at around eight o'clock p.m. Tuesday in the Senate and around six o'clock p.m Wednesday in the Lower House, whips agreed Monday. Premier Giuseppe Conte will present his government programme at noon Tuesday in the Senate and and hour later in the House.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo
Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari
Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere