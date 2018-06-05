Soccer: 'Lots to do' - Mancini after Italy draw with Dutch

Rome, June 4 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he has a lot of work to do after Monday's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in a friendly in Turin. The Azzurri were the better side for much of the match but failed to put away several good chances. Simone Zaza slid in to fire home a rebound on 67 minutes but substitute Nathan Ake levelled for the visitors with a header in the closing stages after Italy defender Domenico Criscito was sent off for a last-man challenge. "We made an enormous slip up with their goal," Mancini told RAI television. "We were a bit tired at the end because we had to play for 20 minutes in 10. "It's still too early to see anything (from my work). "We have to start letting the youngsters play, those with less experience". Italy, who have not qualified for the World Cup in Russia, lost 3-1 to France and beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 last week in their first series of matches under Mancini.