Rome
We'll change EU rules with Orban - Salvini
Interior minister and deputy premier eyes reform of bloc
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has said that the new Italian government intends to work with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration to reform the European Union. "Today I had a cordial telephone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán," Salvini told a rally at Fiumicino, near Rome, late on Monday. "We'll work to change the rules of this European Union".
