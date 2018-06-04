Spread down, Milan bourse up

Rome, June 4 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped to 219 basis points, with a yield of 2.6%, in early trading on Monday. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, closed at 226 points on Friday, when Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement/League executive was sworn in. The Milan's stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, gained 1.1% soon after the opening of trading on Monday. But it lost much of the ground and was up by 0.3% after an hour and a half of business.