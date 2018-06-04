Woman, 35, found dead in swimming pool (2)

Lodi, June 4 - A 35-year-old Nigerian woman was found dead in an empty swimming pool near Lodi Monday with various marks on her body, police said. The death of Josephine Odijie may have been accidental, due to a fall, or murder, police said. A prosecutor said the marks may have been caused by an accidental fall. Odijie's eight-year live-in boyfriend will be questioned later, police said. The man, an older man, was said to be out of Lombardy on holiday when the body was found. The swimming pool was at a house in the country.