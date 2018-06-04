Chieti
'Christ of the deep' stolen
Work sculpted by Vito Paneclla
04 Giugno 2018
Chieti, June 4 - A 'Christ of the Deep' underwater statue of Jesus has been stolen off Rocca San Giovanni near Chieti in Abruzzo, sources said Monday. The statue was sculpted by the late Italian sculptor Vito Pancella. The theft was discovered by scuba divers who went to the statue for scheduled cleaning and maintenance.
