Vatican City
Pope warns agst DIY scientific news
'Look at peripheries with truth and hope' says Francis
04 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 4 - Pope Francis on Monday warned a group of journalists against publishing 'DIY' and "inaccurate" scientific news. The pope also told the journalists, winners of one of Italy's journalism prizes, that the world of information was "changing" and they should be "vigilant". He also said reporters should "look at the peripheries, with truth and hope".
