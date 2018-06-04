Salvini says ready to meet Tunisian interior min (3)

Rome, June 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he was willing to meet his Tunisian counterpart after Tunisia said it was stunned by his remarks that the north African country "often exports convicts". Salvini said "there is the firmest willingness on my part to meet as soon as possible with my Tunisian counterpart to increase and improve cooperation in the mutual interest on the fronts of security, immigration and fighting terrorism". Salvini was speaking at a Rome reception for the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel.