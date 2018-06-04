Rome
Salvini says ready to meet Tunisian interior min (3)
After row over 'exporting convicts' remark
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he was willing to meet his Tunisian counterpart after Tunisia said it was stunned by his remarks that the north African country "often exports convicts". Salvini said "there is the firmest willingness on my part to meet as soon as possible with my Tunisian counterpart to increase and improve cooperation in the mutual interest on the fronts of security, immigration and fighting terrorism". Salvini was speaking at a Rome reception for the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
Il Bari pareggia a Cittadella (2-2) ma esce dai giochi Promozione
Fca, la nuova «500 X» ibrida
sarà prodotta a Melfi
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Taranto, il sindaco azzera
la giunta e «chiama» il Pd