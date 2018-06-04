Milan
Man posed as porn star to lure showgirl
Messina man guilty of trying to extort Justine Mattera
Milan, June 4 - A 22-year-old Messina man "committed attempted extortion" in posing as a porn star online and trying to get an Italian showgirl and actress to commit sex acts or post nude photos, a court said Monday in the explanation of its 14-month sentence against him. It said Antony Repici, in posing as actor Franco Trentalance to lure Justine Mattera, was guilty of threatening to make public the pictures. Repici also posed as cyclist Filippo Pozzato to try to pick up writer Irene Cao.
