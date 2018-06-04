Naples
Boxing-lover drug trafficker nabbed near Avellino
Among Italy's top 100 most wanted
04 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 4 - A drug trafficker on the list of Italy's 100 most dangerous fugitives was caught near Avellino on Monday. Camorra trafficker Guglielmo Cirillo, 28, an affiliate of the Polverino clan in the Naples mafia was found in a small villa at Domicella. It was equipped with a boxing area where he kept fit.
