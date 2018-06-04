Rome
196 RAI board candidacies in House, 169 in Senate (3)
129 the same in both houses
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Some 196 candidacies for the board of directors of State broadcaster RAI have been filed at the Lower House and 169 at the Senate, sources said Monday. House Speaker Roberto Fico said 129 of the bids were the same in both houses. Filling the RAi board will be one of the first appointments priorities of the new League/5-Star government.
