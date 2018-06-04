Brescia
Man kills wife, self near Brescia (4)
At Ome
04 Giugno 2018
Brescia, June 4 - A man of Romanian origin killed his 50-year-old Romanian wife and then himself at Ome near Brescia on Monday, police said. The murder-suicide took place in an apartment in Piazza Aldo Moro, sources said. The couple's son called the police. The man, who reportedly suffered from long-term psychiatric problems first identified in Romania, was said to have used a kitchen knife.
