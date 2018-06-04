Tunisia 'stunned' by Salvini on 'exporting convicts' (2)

Cerca

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Bari, colpo Grosso Sogliano ha deciso
03.06.2018

Il Bari pareggia a Cittadella (2-2)
ma esce fuori dai giochi Promozione

Fca, la nuova «500 X» ibridasarà prodotta a Melfi
02.06.2018

Fca, la nuova «500 X» ibrida
sarà prodotta a Melfi

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Taranto, il sindaco azzerala giunta e «chiama» il Pd
03.06.2018

Taranto, il sindaco azzera
la giunta e «chiama» il Pd

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi
dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

2 giugno, le manifestazioni sul lungomare e al Sacrario
02.06.2018

2 giugno, le manifestazioni a Bari sul lungomare e al Sacrario Foto: la festa a Potenza

Salento, sventrati della notte 2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola
02.06.2018

Salento, sventrati della notte
2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola Foto

La festa della Repubblica a Potenza
02.06.2018

La festa della Repubblica a Potenza

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Bari, l'ultimo saluto della cittàalla squadra prima dei play off
01.06.2018

Bari, l'ultimo saluto della città
alla squadra prima dei play off

Cumuli di rifiuti a Torre Chianca. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv
02.06.2018

Cumuli di rifiuti a Frigole. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

Record e pole per Valentino Rossi
02.06.2018

Record e pole per Valentino Rossi

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Tunis

Tunisia 'stunned' by Salvini on 'exporting convicts' (2)

Tells envoy of 'deep amazement'

Tunisia 'stunned' by Salvini on 'exporting convicts' (2)

Tunis, June 4 - Tunisia on Monday said it was stunned by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's remark that the North African country "often exports convicts". The Tunisian foreign ministry received the Italian ambassador and voiced its "deep amazement" to him, a statement said. It said the remarks "do not reflect the cooperation between the two countries in the field of immigration management and indicate an incomplete knowledge of the various mechanisms of coordination existing between the Tunisian and Italian (secret) services to tackle this phenomenon".

