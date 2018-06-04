We'll have 'synergy' with econ min - Grillo (3)

Rome, June 4 - Freshly installed Health Minister Giulia Grillo said Monday the health ministry would develop a synergy with the economy ministry to stop a drop in funding for the national health system. "We'll have a synergical relationships with the economy and finance ministry, which we hope may lead to something concrete," she said. "We'll have to find synergy with the economy ministry, The economy ministry is my great concern. We are concerned about inverting a trend dictated by various arguments on the funding of the national health service".