Killer of Bologna bouncer nabbed 20 yrs later (4)

Rome, June 4 - The killer of a Bologna bouncer shot dead outside his home in December 1999 has been arrested after police said they had solved the cold case. Bolognese man Stefano Monti, 59, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Valeriano Poli with eight gunshots on December 5 1999, police said. Police was nailed by DNA testing of spatters of blood on his boots and a wedding video shot 20 days before the murder, police said. The alleged murderer was caught using a new technique called analysis of virtual evidence. It was its first use in Italy.