Fontana website hacked with sex product ads
Minister spurred row with no gay families remark
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - The new website of new minister for the family and disabilities Lorenzo Fontana of the rightwing populist League has been hacked with ads for sexual-performance-enhancing products, sources said Monday. Fontana sparked a row at the weekend by saying there were no gay families in Italy. He has also espoused pro-life stances and said Italians should have more babies.
