Flat tax in 2019 for firms and families - League's Siri (2)

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Bari, colpo Grosso Sogliano ha deciso
03.06.2018

Il Bari pareggia a Cittadella (2-2)
ma esce fuori dai giochi Promozione

Fca, la nuova «500 X» ibridasarà prodotta a Melfi
02.06.2018

Fca, la nuova «500 X» ibrida
sarà prodotta a Melfi

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Taranto, il sindaco azzerala giunta e «chiama» il Pd
03.06.2018

Taranto, il sindaco azzera
la giunta e «chiama» il Pd

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi
dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

2 giugno, le manifestazioni sul lungomare e al Sacrario
02.06.2018

2 giugno, le manifestazioni a Bari sul lungomare e al Sacrario Foto: la festa a Potenza

Salento, sventrati della notte 2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola
02.06.2018

Salento, sventrati della notte
2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola Foto

La festa della Repubblica a Potenza
02.06.2018

La festa della Repubblica a Potenza

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Bari, l'ultimo saluto della cittàalla squadra prima dei play off
01.06.2018

Bari, l'ultimo saluto della città
alla squadra prima dei play off

Cumuli di rifiuti a Torre Chianca. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv
02.06.2018

Cumuli di rifiuti a Frigole. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

Record e pole per Valentino Rossi
02.06.2018

Record e pole per Valentino Rossi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Flat tax in 2019 for firms and families - League's Siri (2)

Siri appears to contradict party colleague Bagnai

Flat tax in 2019 for firms and families - League's Siri (2)

Rome, June 4 - League Senator Armando Siri said Monday that the government's proposed flat tax - in fact a dual tax with rates of 15% and 20% - will be introduced for both households and businesses next year. Earlier on Monday his party colleague, MP and economist Alberto Bagnai, suggested the flat tax would probably be applied to businesses starting next year and households the year after. Bagnai, a touted economy undersecretary, said there "seemed to be a deal" on this with the other government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. "It is not true that the flat tax will only be in force for businesses from next year, it will be for families too," Siri told Affaritaliani.it. "Then it will be fully in force in 2020. "You have to start in steps. The system is different because the flat tax already exists for business and we are extending it to sole-proprietor companies and those (self-employed) with VAT codes etc. "It's a historic reform because five million operators are set to get what today is only for 800,000 companies". Siri, also an economist, is also being touted as a possible economy undersecretary.

