Rome
Govt must rebuild confidence - Confindustria (3)
Crucial to act responsibly, risk to growth if uncertainty
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Italy's new 5-Star/League government must rebuild confidence in the economy, industrial employers' group Confindustria said Monday. The government "must restore confidence", Confindustria's study centre said. "It is crucial to act responsibly, and there is a risk to growth if there is uncertainty," it said. photo: Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia
