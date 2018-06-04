Turin
Cops halt 'citizenship fake marriage'
Near Turin
04 Giugno 2018
Turin, June 4 - Carabinieri stepped in at the last minute to halt a wedding ceremony aimed solely at getting Italian citizenship for the spouse, a 32-year-old Moroccan woman, at Trofarello near Turin on Sunday. The 51-year-old Italian would-be groom in the scam was cited for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and false representation.
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
Il Bari pareggia a Cittadella (2-2)
ma esce fuori dai giochi Promozione
Fca, la nuova «500 X» ibrida
sarà prodotta a Melfi
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Taranto, il sindaco azzera
la giunta e «chiama» il Pd