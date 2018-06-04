Molise migrant centre blaze could be xenophobia - mayor (2)

Pescolanciano, June 4 - The mayor of a small town in the southern region of Molise said Monday that he fears a suspected arson attack on a facility that was set to host 15 asylum seekers may have been motivated by xenophobia, adding that he had asked Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for help. The fire destroyed a room in a building that was set to be a temporary reception centre at Pescolanciano, in the province of Isernia. "I can't rule out this being a gesture of xenophobia," said Mayor Manolo Sacco. "I feel I can say that no one in Pescolanciano would have done something like this, but I can't guarantee it 100%. "I have written to Minister Salvini to ask for help," Sacco told ANSA. "I told him that I'm the mayor of a town of 900 inhabitants and I need a hand. "I asked him to consider what is happening here. "Before he became minister he devoted great attention to the problem. "I expect concrete help from Salvini".