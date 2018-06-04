Rome
Half Med turtles have plastic in bodies
Survey for World Environment Day
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Half of the turtles in the Mediterranean have plastic in their bodies, Italian environmental studies institute ISPRA said Monday. After a year of studying turtles, ISPRA and partners across the Med found plastic in 53% of turtles, 187 live and 424 found dead on beaches. Some 63% of those found dead had plastic in their digestive systems. The survey was released on the eve of World Environment Day.
