Conte gears for confidence votes, G7

Rome, June 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is gearing up for this week's confidence votes in parliament as well as a Group of Seven summit in Canada on Friday and Saturday, sources said Monday. In view of the G7 summit at Charlevoix, law professor and political novice Conte met Monday with Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi. A confidence vote is set for the Senate Tuesday and the Lower House Wednesday. The League/5-Star government has majorities in both houses.