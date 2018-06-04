Teenager 'enslaved' and raped for 2 yrs (3)

Vasto, June 4 - A teenage girl was 'enslaved' and raped by two boys of the same age for two years at Vasto in Abruzzo, police said Monday. The boys allegedly forced her to have sex by threatening to publish compromising photos and videos taken without her knowledge, police said. The student, who was often drugged, eventually drummed up the courage to report them. The two teenagers face charges of enslavement, group sexual violence and distributing drugs.