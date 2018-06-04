Rome
Minister stops man committing public indecency in Rome
In historic centre
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno spotted a semi-naked drunk man committing lewd acts in Rome's historic centre and stopped a police patrol to deal with him Sunday night, sources said Monday. The man was taken to hospital. Bongiorno, a member of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, had been strolling near the church of Sant'Andrea delle Fratte, where the man's public indecency was bothering passersby.
