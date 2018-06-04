Rome
'Flat tax' for business next yr, households yr after
'Seems to be a deal' says Bagnai
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - The new government's 'flat tax' - in fact a dual tax with rates of 15% and 20% - will be applied to businesses starting next year and households the year after, MP and economist Alberto Bagnai of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League said Monday. Bagnai, a touted economy undersecretary, said there "seemed to be a deal" on this with the other government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).
