Police probe migrant shooting 'murder'

Vibo Valentia, June 4 - Investigations continued Monday into Saturday evening's alleged shooting murder of Malian national Soumaila Sacko, 29, and wounding of two others in San Calogero. Investigators are searching the area for the white Fiat Panda that the survivors say was used in the shooting. The incident occurred after the three victims, all legal immigrants, had walked to an old warehouse in San Ferdinando to collect some metal sheeting, which investigators believe was stolen. They say the murder was in retaliation for the theft and that there was no xenophobic motivation. There have been tributes to Sacko's work as a trade unionist and activist for migrant rights. Italian media said he had wanted the sheeting to shoe up his shanty.