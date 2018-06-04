Soccer: Balotelli appeals against racism

Rome, June 3 - Forward Mario Balotelli has appealed for Italy to combat racism and said he can be a role model even if he does not become captain of the national team. "Racism really hurts," said Balotelli, who has Ghanaian roots and has returned to the Azzurri under new coach Roberto Mancini after a four years of being snubbed. "It's time for Italy to become like many other countries - more open - and to start integrating people who come from abroad. "I'm here to score goals, not to be the captain. You can be an example without the (captain's) armband". The 27-year-old striker added, however, that if he were to become Italy captain "it could be a signal to all migrants". Italy, who have not qualified for the World Cup in Russia, face the Netherlands in a friendly on Monday after losing 3-1 to France on Friday and beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 last week.