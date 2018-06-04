Rome
Pope calls for end to 'omerta' in Ostia
Francis visits Rome seaside suburb hit by organized crime
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 4 - Pope Francis appealed for local people to rebel against the culture of 'omerta' - the failure to report the felonies of organized crime syndicates - during a visit to the mobster-hit Rome seaside suburb of Ostia on Sunday. He invited the people of Ostia to loosen "the knots that keep us bound to the moorings of fear and depression. "Jesus wants the walls of indifference and silent collusion to be breached, iron bars of oppression and arrogance torn asunder, and paths cleared for justice, civility and legality," he added.
