Rome
Tiziano Ferro blasts minister over 'no gay families' comment
Gay pop star tells Fontana he doesn't want 'support'
04 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 3 - Italian pop star Tiziano Ferro has hit back at new Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana, who caused a furore at the weekend by saying "rainbow flag (gay) families do not exist". Ferro, who came out as gay in 2010, responded via Instagram. "I don't want support," Ferro said. "It would suffice for me to no longer feel invisible".
