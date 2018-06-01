SOS Mediterranee rescues 158 migrants off Libya

Catania, June 1 - The Aquarius ship of the NGO SOS Mediterranee rescued 158 people on an overcrowded dinghy some 158 miles north of the Libyan town of al-Khoms on Friday. Among the 158 passengers were 26 women and 5 children. The migrants were from West Africa, Bangladesh, Sudan and Morocco. Most of them, the NGO said, told volunteers onboard the ship that they had suffered violence, abuse, arbitrary detention and extortion in Libya. The Acquarius will land in Pozzallo on Saturday after authorization from the Italian authorities.