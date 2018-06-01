Cerca

Rome

Conte's 5-Star/League govt takes over

Basic income says Di Maio, agree with Church on migrants-Salvini

Conte's 5-Star/League govt takes over

Rome, June 1 - Italy has a new government, almost three months after the March 4 general election, with the swearing in of law professor and political novice Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement (M5S)/League executive. The new "government of change" features 18 ministers, five of them women. The government rests on an alliance and government contract between anti-establishment M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. Both will be deputy premiers and hold key ministries: Salvini at interior where he will implement a promised crackdown on undocumented migrants, and Di Maio at a new joint industry and labour ministry where he will roll out a basic income for job seekers and poor families. New Labour Minister Di Maio said Friday that "now we will start work to create work". He said "it's time to get the country started again, to put aside the Fornero (pension reform), to institute the basic income and minimum wage. And we will do it". New Interior Minister Salvini said new EU Minister Paolo Savona will try to "renegotiate certain EU rules." Salvini also said he would find "convergence" with the Catholic Church on his planned crackdown on undocumented migrants. "I have started to cultivate useful and numerous relations with various exponents of the Catholic world," said the anti-migrant League leader. "We'll work together, we'll amaze you, we will decidedly find convergences". He said "there is much more closeness than distance with them because (migrant) reception, within the limits and rules and possibilities, is an interest of all I think". On the campaign trail Salvini vowed to expel 500,000 undocumented migrants and set up detention centres in all Italian towns. Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said that he was optimistic about the country's prospects as he arrived at the presidential palace for the swearing-in of the new government. "We are a country that's recovering fully from the difficulties of the great economic crisis, which hit the whole world," he said. "We'll do a good job". Moavero, former EU minister in the Monti and Letta governments, is expected to keep tabs on Savona who was initially rejected by Mattarella because of his anti-euro and anti-Germany views, and replaced as economy minister by a less Euroskeptic economist, Giovanni Tria. Tria said Friday evening: "No political force wants Italy out of the euro". Moavero said "we will work united and motivated all together". Asked if he would be able to "keep in the ranks" party leaders Di Maio and Salvini, he replied "we are not a military government". Mattarella said that "Italy is at a moment of passage of tasks and responsibilities: I issue strong wishes for the new government and a thank you to the one that has just ended its activities", referring to Poalo Gentiloni. Mattarella said Italy means to "avoid conflicts of all kinds" and have "an ever more positive and protagonist's role" in Europe. He said that "the framework of the republican institutions has always shown it is able to allow Italy to be able to face without hesitation problems and major challenges that have presented themselves. The very exchange between political forces, sometimes harsh, has always been translated into the attitude of not reducing to a conflict per se, and rather into the the ambition of assuring for Italy more secure and stronger prospects for development". The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index rose 1.49% to 22,109 points on Friday with bank stocks leading the way as markets hailed Conte's arrival at the helm of a political government, ending long uncertainty. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund plunged to 218 basis points, with a yield of 2.56%, in early trading at the end of the political deadlock that following the March 4 general election. It eventually closed on 226 points with a yield of 2.64%. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence and of Italy's borrowing costs, closed at 241 points on Thursday. The spread between the two-year BTP and its German equivalent also fell sharply, dropping to 117 points with a yield of 0.51%. The spread on the two-year bond hit 343 points, the highest level since 2012, at the peak of the institutional crisis three days ago.

