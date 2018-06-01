New Conte govt takes over

Cerca

Venerdì 01 Giugno 2018 | 18:43

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro del Sud
31.05.2018

Barbara Lezzi, dal caso rimborsi a ministro per il Sud

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda?Mi fa ridere,spero vada via dal Pd»
31.05.2018

Emiliano: «Proposta Calenda? Mi fa ridere, spero vada via dal Pd»

Il patron del Cittadella«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»
31.05.2018

Il patron del Cittadella
«Bari, ora giochiamo a calcio»

disabili
31.05.2018

Lecce, l’avvocatessa le impone il tutoraggio: arresti domiciliari per sequestro di persona

Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia
31.05.2018

Studio Università di Bari: placenta stressata a base della schizofrenia

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi
30.05.2018

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo
30.05.2018

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano
31.05.2018

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni
30.05.2018

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

New Conte govt takes over

Basic income,Fornero says Di Maio,Savona on EU rules says Salvin

New Conte govt takes over

Rome, June 1 - Italy has a new government, almost three months after the March 4 general election, with the swearing in of Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement (M5S)/League executive. The new "government of change" features 18 ministers, five of them women. The government rests on an alliance and government contract between anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. Both will be deputy premiers and hold key ministries: Salvini at interior where he will implement a promised crackdown on undocumented migrants, and Di Maio at a new joint industry and labour ministry where he will roll out a basic income for job seekers and poor families. New Labour Minister Di Maio said Friday that "now we will start work to create work". He said "it's time to get the country started again, to put aside the Fornero (pension reform), to institute the basic income and minimum wage. And we will do it". New Interior Minister Salvini said new EU Minister Paolo Savona will try to "renegotiate certain EU rules." Accepting the mandate to form a government from President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday, Conte, a law professor with no political experience, said the new government would work to lift Italian living standards. "We will work intensely to achieve the political objectives anticipated in the (government) contract, we will work with determination to improve the quality of the lives of all the Italians". Di Maio said: "thanks you all, really. The government of change is a reality! We dedicate all this to (late co-founder) Gianroberto Casaleggio. I embrace you all! See you tomorrow!" The M5S said "today is a historic day. The 5-Star Movement is set to govern the country". Salvini said at a rally in Sondrio that "my commitment is for the security of 60 million Italians. "I will make felt my, our closeness to the forces of law and order, who do not deserve to be fooled by criminals who enter and exit jail every quarter of an hour, and we'll see them left there longer". Salvini said "open doors in Italy for decent people and a one-way ticket for those who come to Italy to create problems and think they can be maintained for life. 'Go home' will be one of our priorities". He said "I'd like to give a nice cut to those 5 billion euros, that seem a bit much to me" (for migrant reception). Salvini said "I want to make Italy a protagonist in Europe again. With good manners, without causing confusion, but I'm fed up of governments with cap in hand. We are second to none". He said "the mafia has always made us and will always make us sick, wherever there is injustice I will try to be there with a team. I ask you to be close to us because you can't do anything on your own".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Der Spiegel columnist's view on Italy 'one of many'

Der Spiegel columnist's view on Italy 'one of many'

 
New Conte govt takes over

New Conte govt takes over

 
Soccer: Milan to get Li capital injection - Fassone (2)

Soccer: Milan to get Li capital injection - Fassone (2)

 
Man, 70, cited for sending Mattarella bullet

Man, 70, cited for sending Mattarella bullet

 
Unity for common challenges, Tusk tells Conte (2)

Unity for common challenges, Tusk tells Conte (2)

 
'Athlete's Tomb' found intact after 2,000 years

'Athlete's Tomb' found intact after 2,000 years

 
'Athlete's Tomb' found outside Rome (3)

'Athlete's Tomb' found outside Rome (3)

 
Italy recovering, we'll do good job - Moavero (2)

Italy recovering, we'll do good job - Moavero (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

La banda degli escavatori e dei trattori nel sud est barese

La banda degli escavatori e dei trattori nel sud est barese

 
Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni:palleggia nel campo di Casarano

Maradona, amarcord dopo 33 anni: palleggia sul campo di Casarano

 
Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

Palagiustizia, vertice in Prefettura: si pensa al decreto legge

 
I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

I volti dei protagonisti nella storica Parata dei Turchi

 
L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

L'attesa parata dei turchi a Potenza per la festività di San Gerardo

 
A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

A pregiudicato «povero» confiscati beni per 3 milioni

 
Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Fai, al via il censimento dell'Italia del cuore

Fai, al via il censimento dell'Italia del cuore

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Calcio TV
Tra le favelas il murales di Gabriel Jesus

Tra le favelas il murales di Gabriel Jesus

 
Mondo TV
Spagna, il socialista Sanchez nuovo premier

Spagna, il socialista Sanchez nuovo premier

 
Economia TV
Record di occupati ma anche di precari

Record di occupati ma anche di precari

 
Spettacolo TV
Le vite in bilico dei Mareyeurs

Le vite in bilico dei Mareyeurs

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

01.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU