Soccer: Milan to get Li capital injection - Fassone (2)

Milan, June 1 - AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone said Friday that a 10-million-euro capital increase by Chairman Li Yonghong was imminent and played down the importance of a New York Times article on the possibility the club will be excluded from European competition next season. UEFA has sent the seven-time European champions to its adjudication chamber for allegedly breaking financial fair play rules. "Li Yonghong's money is coming," Fassone said. "This New York Times article is the same stuff we have been reading for some time".