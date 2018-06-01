Rome
Unity for common challenges, Tusk tells Conte (2)
EU Council president congratulates new premier
01 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 1 - European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday congratulated new Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and called on Italy and the EU to work together. "To overcome our common challenges, we need unity and solidarity now more than ever," Tusk said. "I strongly believe that our community will only flourish when based on respectful dialogue and loyal cooperation, which I will do my best to ensure. "I look forward to working with you at the European Council and the G7".
