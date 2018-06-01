Rome
Italy recovering, we'll do good job - Moavero (2)
Incoming foreign minister arrivals for swearing in
01 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 1 - Incoming Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Friday that he was optimistic about the country's prospects as he arrived at the presidential palace for the swearing-in of the new government. "We are a country that's recovering fully from the difficulties of the great economic crisis, which hit the whole world," he said. "We'll do a good job".
