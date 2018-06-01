'Athlete's Tomb' found outside Rome (3)

Rome, June 1 - An "exceptional" tomb dubbed The Athlete's Tomb, found in exactly the same condition it was left 2,000 years ago, has been discovered outside Rome in the Case Rossse area during an aqueduct extension excavation, sources said Friday. Rome archaeologists also called it the tomb of the strigils, the instruments used for cleaning olive oil off sweaty bodies. Four bodies were found in the tomb with their ceremonial burial accoutrements, archaeologists said.