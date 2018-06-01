Flat tax not good idea says Cottarelli (3)

Rome, June 1 - A flat tax is not a good idea "because it is not very progressive", former premier-designate ane ex-spending review czar Carlo Cottarelli said Friday. The incoming League/Five Star government has proposed a two-rate 'flat tax' of 15% and 20%. Cottarelli added that the only spending that should not be cut was that for public education. He said the new government's proposal for 'fiscal peace' did not recommend itself because it was "tantamount to an amnesty". Former IMF official Cottarelli, who was on standby this week to lead a possible caretaker interim government before the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League thrashed out a new government deal, said he had no more political ambitions. "You need a stronger stomach than I've got," he said.