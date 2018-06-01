Italy cd get 2.7 bn less in new CAP budget (3)

Brussels, June 1 - Italy could lose some 2.7 billion euros due to the cuts in the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget for 2021-2027, EU sources said Friday. That would represent a cut for Italy of about 6.9%, they said. In 2021-2027 Italy should receive 24.9 billion euros in direct payments, 8.9 billion for rural development and 2.5 billion for market measures, making a total of 36.3 billion.